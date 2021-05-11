Menu

Star with 37 career goals ready to quit Tottenham to join Mourinho in Italy

Tottenham Hotspur star Erik Lamela is being linked with a move to Roma, following former boss Jose Mourinho.

That’s according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who point out the Serie A giants aren’t so keen on the Argentine.

Lamela has just over 12 months left on his current Spurs contract and there has been little talk of an extension for the winger.

With just one Premier League goal for his 23 appearances this season, the 29-year-old isn’t posting the sort of numbers a top side would expect from someone in their forward line.

Lamela has bagged a total of 37 times for Spurs over the last eight years, since swapping Rome for London.

But it now seems the Argentine wants to return to his old stomping ground, if Gazzetta dello Sport are to be believed.

The Italian outlet is fairly reliable, even more so when it comes to players with links to Italy.

At 29, it could be a good move for Lamela – especially with talk of Gareth Bale extending his stay with Spurs for another season – but the suggestion of Roma not expressing an interest is hardly encouraging.

