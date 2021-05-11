Menu

Talks held: PSG look to reunite Spurs ace with Pochettino – The Argentine boss isn’t keen on the transfer

Tottenham FC
The general idea of having a Sporting director is to keep some consistency in the transfer strategy even when managers come and go, but it looks like the structure may be a bit muddled at PSG.

Leonardo is the Sporting Director who’s responsible for negotiations and securing preferred targets, but the latest reports from France suggest he and the owners are having very different thoughts:

Obviously Sergio Ramos is the bigger name and he’ll command a higher salary, but he and Aurier do play in different positions so it does indicate that they aren’t on the same page when it comes to that either.

It also shows that jut because a manager has worked with a player before it doesn’t always mean that they want to sign them again, but it probably does make sense if PSG sign both of these players.

They need a leader at the back to help the defence next season and Ramos brings that, while Aurier would provide added competition at right back so perhaps they are working well to build a stronger squad, albeit with slightly different priorities.

Perhaps alarm bells are ringing over the Spurs defender if Pochettino has worked with him extensively before and doesn’t want him, but the rumours linking him with a return to France continue to grow stronger.

 

 

