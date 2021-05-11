Video: Barcelona recover from scare vs Levante as Ousmane Dembele restores lead with thumping finish

Barcelona suffered a scare away at Levante, but Ousmane Dembele has restored their lead after a quick-fire double from the home side pegged them back.

When Ronald Koeman saw goals from Lionel Messi and Pedri fly into the back of the net, he must have slouched down in his chair, expecting his side to run riot this evening.

Considering he headed into the game knowing a victory would put them top of La Liga, a 2-0 cushion at the half-time break was a brilliant position for Barca to find themselves in.

However, all their good work in the first-half was undone within four minutes, with Levante beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen twice in quick succession to draw level.

Barcelona fans must have been fearing that their side would blow yet another opportunity to take the initiative in the title race, but Ousmane Dembele has now scored to allay those fears.

Here’s the goal that’s put Barca back ahead.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

