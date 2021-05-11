Video: Levante peg back Barcelona with quick-fire double, including brilliant Jose Morales volley

Barcelona headed into tonight’s clash with Levante knowing that a win would send them top of La Liga, and with Ronald Koeman’s men having gone 2-0 up, they’ve now thrown their advantage away.

Barca got off to a great start, with goals from Lionel Messi and Pedri putting them right in the driving seat.

However, as has been the case in La Liga this season, no team wants to win the title. Every time they’re presented with an opportunity to position themselves preferably, they throw it away.

Barcelona found themselves at risk of throwing away their lead away tonight after Gonzalo Melero found the back of the net after 57 minutes, putting Levante within a goal of the Catalan giants.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Just four minutes later, they were level, with Jose Morales scoring a fine goal to peg Barca back and really test their title-winning credentials. Ronald Koeman’s men have work to do here…

El Commandante with an excellent equaliser for Levante! ?? Jose Luis Morales strikes and Barcelona have squandered a two-goal half time lead ? pic.twitter.com/RngPKvxJLx — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) May 11, 2021

