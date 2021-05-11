Video: Lionel Messi scores a lovely volley for Barcelona vs Levante to make it 1-0

The top three in La Liga have been dropping points on a regular basis recently, so Barca have the chance to go top and pile the pressure on Atleti with a win against Levante tonight.

Diego Simeone’s men do have a game in hand so it’s still in their hands, but Barca are headed for the top tonight after a brilliantly controlled volley from Lionel Messi to open the scoring:

Lionel Messi volleys Barca into the lead against Levante! ? A perfectly controlled finish from the legend and an important goal in the title race ? pic.twitter.com/7OuFlTLujv — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) May 11, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sport

?? Alba crosses, the ball deflects off a defender, MESSI recalibrates and rifles a volley into the back of the net! #LevanteBarça on beIN SPORTS pic.twitter.com/H05Qftu0dj — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 11, 2021

Levante are safe in mid table so there’s little pressure on them tonight, so it will be interesting to see how hard they push for an equaliser if the score stays the same going into the second half.