Video: Lionel Messi scores a lovely volley for Barcelona vs Levante to make it 1-0

FC Barcelona
The top three in La Liga have been dropping points on a regular basis recently, so Barca have the chance to go top and pile the pressure on Atleti with a win against Levante tonight.

Diego Simeone’s men do have a game in hand so it’s still in their hands, but Barca are headed for the top tonight after a brilliantly controlled volley from Lionel Messi to open the scoring:

Pictures from beIN Sport

Levante are safe in mid table so there’s little pressure on them tonight, so it will be interesting to see how hard they push for an equaliser if the score stays the same going into the second half.

