Video: Mason Greenwood comes up with a great finish to drag youthful Man United level vs Leicester

Man United now look fairly safe in second place with limited likelihood of moving up or down a spot, but a win tonight would be huge for Leicester City and their Champions League ambitions.

It was all looking good as they took an early lead against a much-changed and youthful United team, but Mason Greenwood has just come up with a great finish to level it up:

It doesn’t look like there’s much on here and his touch takes him almost too wide, so that’s a top-class finish and a sign that he’s now back to his best.

