Video: Sergio Leon strikes late to deal considerable blow to Barcelona’s title hopes by drawing Levante level

What on Earth is happening here? Levante have struck back against Barcelona – it’s 3-3!

When Barca went two goals to the good away at Levante, with Lionel Messi and Pedri finding the back of the net, Ronald Koeman could hardly have imagined there’d be such an arduous night ahead for his men.

However, a quick-fire double from Levante brought the scores level at 2-2, a four minute turnaround which moved Barcelona off the summit of La Liga and left it looking as though they’d scupper another opportunity to go top.

Ousmane Dembele allayed the fears of the Barcelona fanbase by putting them 3-2 ahead, but that’s proven to be yet another lead that they’re unable to hold, with Sergio Leon finding the finish at the near post.

Levante equalise AGAIN! ?? Sergio Leon’s goal could prove to be a fatal blow for Barca’s title hopes ? pic.twitter.com/HpswE8T3f7 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) May 11, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

La Liga this season has been absolutely wild, mostly because of how bad Real Madrid and Barcelona have been.

Atletico Madrid are looking likely to win the title, and they will have done so without being at their best and having provided Spain’s traditional big two with countless opportunities to stop them doing so.

