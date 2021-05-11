Video: Sighting of prime Mesut Ozil for Fenerbahce with a glorious assist from the former Arsenal favourite

Mesut Ozil has never been the kind of player to charge around the pitch and affect the game in all areas, but he can be deadly if he can find a pocket of space in the final third.

He’s struggled to make much of an impact since moving to Turkey in January as he registered no goals or assists in nine games, but he produced this tonight and it’s just beautiful to watch:

Pictures from beIN Sport

It was meaningless as they went on to lose the game and it probably means they’ve thrown the title away, but the weight of that pass is lovely.

