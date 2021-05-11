Menu

Video: Caglar Soyuncu thumping header restores Leicester’s lead over Man United after poor Marcus Rashford marking

Leicester City FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are trailing again at Old Trafford, with visitors Leicester City taking the lead for a second time through a Caglar Soyuncu thumping header.

Leicester initially went ahead through Luke Thomas’ first ever Premier League goal. He ghosted in at the back post to volley home into David de Gea’s top corner. It was a fine finish, one which left the Spaniard with no chance.

Man United were not trailing for long, however, with Mason Greenwood beating Kasper Schmeichel, assisted by Amad Diallo, to put the Red Devils within a goal of preventing Manchester City becoming champions tonight.

MORE: (Photo) Man United star spotted on crutches in Old Trafford stands two weeks before Europa League final

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal set to miss out on long-term target as Real Madrid eye €30m transfer
(Photo) Man United star spotted on crutches in Old Trafford stands two weeks before Europa League final
Man United goal against Leicester City is the first time that this has happened in the Premier League since 2006

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani onto the field in an attempt to get United that goal, but as Rashford trotted into the penalty area, unsure who to pick up, he left Soyuncu with far too much space.

The Turk took full advantage, rising above the United defence and beating de Gea with an absolute bullet of a header, in what could be a pivotal goal in the race for Champions League qualification.

Click here for the latest Manchester United news

More Stories Caglar Soyuncu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.