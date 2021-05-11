Menu

Video: Luke Thomas fires Leicester City ahead vs heavily rotated Man United with stunning top bins finish

Leicester City FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Leicester City have taken the lead over Manchester United at Old Trafford after a quite stunning finish from Luke Thomas.

Man United, who face Liverpool on Thursday night, made ten changes for this fixture, with Mason Greenwood being the only player who kept his spot in the starting XI.

Leicester City, on the back of a heavy defeat to Newcastle United, can ill afford to drop more points if they want to be playing Champions League football next season.

They will surely have seen Man United’s starting XI and sensed an opportunity, with the Foxes being quick out the blocks and on the scoresheet after ten minutes.

Luke Thomas, who had never previously scored in the Premier League, came in unmarked at the Man United back post to steer the ball into the top corner on the volley.

MORE: Ex-Man United star identifies three big names he’d sell to fund Kane or Haaland transfer

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

More Stories / Latest News
Confirmation within 24 hours: Champions League final set to be moved away from Istanbul
Amazing gesture from Motherwell over season tickets sets a precedent for Premier League clubs and all to follow
Cesc Fabregas hits back at Michael Owen on Twitter after England legend declares war on assists

David de Gea had no chance, with Man United, at the point the ball hit the back of the net, in need of two goals to prevent Man City winning the title tonight.

They’ve hit back through Mason Greenwood – can Ole’s youngsters get another?

Click here for the latest Manchester United news

More Stories Luke Thomas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.