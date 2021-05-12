Arsenal want transfer of Premier League star at all costs due to being disappointed with high-profile signing

Arsenal are reportedly desperate for a transfer deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer due to being unhappy with the form of Thomas Partey in his first season at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners certainly need to make some changes after a difficult season, and Bissouma has shone at Brighton, showing he could be a great fit for a number of top clubs.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal are ready to sign him ‘at all costs’ this summer as they’re unhappy about the lack of impact Partey has had in midfield.

The Ghana international looked a hugely exciting purchase last summer when he joined in a big move from Atletico Madrid, but injuries have hampered his progress, and it seems he alone is not the answer in the middle of the park.

Bissouma could make all the difference for Arsenal and form a good partnership with Partey next season.

The Mali international has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City after requesting to leave Brighton this summer, according to the Times.

