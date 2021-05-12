“Get out of my club” – Mikel Arteta accused of “asking to be sacked” after naming Arsenal XI to face Chelsea

Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge tonight knowing that a defeat would hammer the final nail into their European ambitions.

The Gunners, having been eliminated from the Europa League at the semi-final stage, know that qualification via league position is their only route into Europe next season, but it’s looking like a long shot.

All Mikel Arteta’s men can do is win all of their remaining games and hope for the best, but anyone who has watched the Gunners this term will know that even doing their part will be difficult.

Arsenal have been nothing short of terrible at times this campaign, and they really need to turn up tonight if they want to keep their European dreams alive until the final two match days of the season.

Arteta has named the below starting XI to take on Champions League finalists Chelsea, with Arsenal seemingly matching the Blues by going three at the back, with Rob Holding, Pablo Mari and Gabriel the centre-backs.

MORE: Chelsea boss Tuchel aims subtle dig at Arsenal whilst praising “fantastic” Gunners star

While any side that Arteta put out tonight will have been met with criticism by the fans, such is the contempt of some towards him at current, there does appear to be a significant amount of confusion about the team.

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted on social media after being puzzled by Arteta’s XI.

This is worse than Arsenal’s lineup against Crystal Palace in 2019 — Harry (@RunReissRun) May 12, 2021

get out of my club get out of my cluubbb mikel arteta get out of my club — ? (@afcpintcheur) May 12, 2021

Wtf is that ? — Reece (@AFCBezza) May 12, 2021

Boy we are in for a long night… — Prakul (@pirakull) May 12, 2021

Arteta is asking to be sacked — Peter (@peterkinahan02) May 12, 2021

Click here for the latest Arsenal news