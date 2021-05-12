Man United draw up three-man transfer wish-list with Juventus loanee top of the pile

Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero has emerged as a summer transfer target for Manchester United, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils have acquired one commanding and assured centre-back in Harry Maguire, but Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly fall short of the standard required to form a world-class partnership with the United skipper.

As a result, it would be no surprise to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer push the club’s hierarchy to sign a new centre-back in the upcoming transfer window. As per Sky Sports, doing so is now considered a priority by Man United?

Sky Sports note that Atalanta’s Cristian Romero, a 23-year-old Argentinian who is on loan from Juventus, has earned himself a spot on the Manchester United summer transfer wish-list.

He’s not alone, though. The report also names Sven Botman (21, Lille) and Jules Kounde (22, Sevilla) as potential targets for United, who need to get their summer right in order to close the gap on rivals Man City.

Man United have frequently had elaborate and exciting names on their wish-lists, but actually acquiring them has proven to be a problem. The fanbase, and Harry Maguire, will be hoping that’s not a problem this summer.

