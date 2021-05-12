Arsenal join Man United & Liverpool in race for potential £45million transfer

Arsenal are reportedly the latest club being linked with a potential transfer pursuit of Brighton defender Ben White.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a host of top clubs in recent times, after catching the eye on loan at Leeds United last season before showing what he can do in the Premier League this term.

MORE: Approach made: Arsenal work on free transfer of Premier League star

White is now supposedly also on the agenda of new Roma manager Jose Mourinho, according to the Sun, but they also mention interest from Arsenal, who have not previously been linked with the £45million-rated player.

The Gunners could do with signing a top centre-back like White this summer, with Mikel Arteta’s side proving hugely disappointing this term as they slump in mid-table.

The Sun also name the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool as suitors, and they’ve been linked strongly with him in the past.

Football Insider have reported on Liverpool chasing White, which makes sense after the Reds’ nightmare with injuries in defence this season.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have also been linked with White by the Manchester Evening News, with the Red Devils another club who could do with improving at the back if they want to close the gap on Manchester City next season.

White is a fine player who could be an upgrade on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly at Old Trafford, and it seems clear he’d likely be first choice in the line ups of any of these clubs.

