“I’m not being disrespectful…” – Pundit advises Prem star over Liverpool or Man United transfer switch

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma would likely choose a transfer to Manchester United over Liverpool right now.

The Reds have had a difficult season as they badly struggled to mount much of a defence of their Premier League title, with their hopes of a top four spot now also fading.

MORE: Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk announces huge decision

There’s no doubt Liverpool will need to rebuild this summer and Bissouma could make a fine addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad after his eye-catching displays for Brighton in recent times.

The Mali international clearly seems to think he could get a big move this summer, with the Times claiming he’s requested a move away, with Liverpool among the clubs interested in him.

Journalist Jonathan Shrager has also previously claimed that Man Utd are one of the teams in for Bissouma, and Wright thinks the 24-year-old could do better to choose a move to Old Trafford at the moment.

I have just spoken with Bissouma’s representative, Michaël N’Cho, who confirmed to me that there is significant interest in Yves from #MUFC, Liverpool, Monaco, two La Liga teams, and also Arsenal — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) December 19, 2020

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House podcast, the pundit said: “You look at Bissouma and Bissouma is looking at Liverpool, and we know that Liverpool have had their problems this season.

“If you’ve got to choose between Liverpool and Man United in the current climate, I’m probably going to go with Man United.

“What’s going on at Liverpool is there are a lot of players getting into that 30 age bracket – Van Dijk, Henderson, the three guys up front.

Eden Hazard told he “cannot stay at Real Madrid for another second” Click here to find out more!

“You think to yourself, yeah Liverpool are magnificent with what they have done the last couple of years.

“But you look at Man United and what Man United are on the cusp of doing and it’s a much more attractive proposition right now.

“And I’m not being disrespectful for Liverpool. But where’s the funding?”

United will certainly hope they can land this impressive player to give them a long-term replacement on Nemanja Matic and perhaps an upgrade on the inconsistent Fred in midfield.