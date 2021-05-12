Menu

Brazilian giant has eyes on Juventus ace who hopes to terminate his contract with Bayern Munich stay unlikely

Bayern Munich
Douglas Costa is currently on loan with FC Bayern Munich, but his stay there won’t go past next month when the agreement expires. 

The 30-year-old will return to Juventus FC, who owns his rights and has one year left on his deal. However, don’t expect the Brazil international to remain with the Italian club for a significant time.

According to TNT SportsCosta is in talks with Juventus to terminate the contract, allowing him to leave on a free transfer. Brazilian giants Grêmio have long had an interest in Costa, and it appears both parties want to get a deal done.

The Brazilian media outlet adds that Costa had a meeting with Grêmio vice president Marcos Hermann. It will be interesting to see if Costa can get out of his contract with Juventus because the Brazilian club wouldn’t pay any transfer fee for the player.

Furthermore, it appears as though Costa might be ready to return home to Brazil after a rough couple of seasons in Europe.

