Chelsea boss Tuchel aims subtle dig at Arsenal whilst praising “fantastic” Gunners star

Chelsea manager Thomas has a given big praise to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of his side’s clash with Arsenal in the Premier League this evening.

Tuchel and Aubameyang worked together at Borussia Dortmund a few years ago, with the Gabon international enjoying some of the finest form of his career under the German tactician.

The pair will now face off as rivals at Stamford Bridge this evening, and Tuchel spoke about his former player ahead of the big game.

The Blues boss clearly rates Aubameyang highly, and praised both his quality and attitude from their time together at Dortmund.

Tuchel did admit, however, that he feels the Arsenal captain should have won more big trophies by now, but aimed a dig at this Gunners side by saying Aubameyang can’t do it all on his own.

“Back in the days at Dortmund, it was a pure pleasure to have him in the squad. Auba was a fantastic striker, a fantastic finisher on the pitch. But, more than that, he was a fantastic worker off the pitch,” Tuchel is quoted by the Telegraph.

“I think he did not miss one single training in two years. Maybe he arrived five minutes late on the training ground, that can happen with him! But if he does this, he is in a hurry, he feels sorry, he still has a smile on his face.

“It was a very reliable relationship because he delivered an unbelievable amount of goals, his speed was unique in the Bundesliga and he was a crucial player. A bit of a crazy guy, but nice crazy.

“We still are in touch and exchange messages when one of us has a big win. In some ways, he will still always be my player, so I want him to succeed and have a good time wherever he is.

“This contact never fully stopped and it’s nice to see him because he’s always on for a hug and it’s nice to see him laugh. But, of course, we want to stop him and there is no exchange now before the game.”

He added: “Yeah (he should have won more), because he is a winner. We won the cup together in Dortmund. I never had a feeling that he lacks a certain edge in his mentality about wanting to win stuff.

“But, clearly, he cannot do it alone and he also needs a top squad to play in to compete at the highest level.”

In fairness, Aubameyang did more or less to it all on his own for Arsenal last season, scoring a brace in the semi-finals and final of the FA Cup to deliver the trophy for the north London giants.