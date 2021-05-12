“We have some ideas” – Thomas Tuchel makes Chelsea transfer vow

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken out on his desire to avoid arguments with the club board in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The German tactician has done tremendous work since replacing Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge and could be forgiven for being demanding when it comes to improving the squad this summer.

However, Tuchel insists he is keen to avoid conflict on these issues, making a vow not to get into fights about transfer targets.

As quoted by the Telegraph, the former Paris Saint-Germain manager added that Chelsea have “some ideas” about potential signings in the months ahead, though he didn’t give anything away on that front.

“Transfer periods can be real mood breaks between coaches and clubs, and I don’t want to have this ever again,” Tuchel said.

“I have zero ambition to ruin this atmosphere, not for myself or for anybody else. Do we have some ideas how to improve the squad? Yes, we do. But will we fight about it? No, we will not.

“We will discuss it and first of all we will finish this season because it is not time to reflect now.”

Chelsea have reached the finals of the Champions League and FA Cup under Tuchel, but it seems clear he could do with improving some areas of this squad if he is to turn the west London giants into genuine Premier League title contenders next season.

There are weak links up front and in defence that the Blues could improve on, and it will be interesting to see if Tuchel and the board can agree on some promising targets for the summer.