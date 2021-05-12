“It would be amazing” – Chelsea legend names the Premier League manager he’d love at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea legend Michael Essien has made it clear he’d love to see Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers coming in as manager of the Blues in the future.

Rodgers has done great work at Leicester this season and has also previously shown huge promise in spells in charge of Swansea City, Liverpool and Celtic.

It remains to be seen if the Northern Irish tactician will ever get a chance at one of the traditional big six clubs again, but Essien certainly seems to think he could be one for the future for Chelsea.

The former Ghana international knows Rodgers from his time at Stamford Bridge, where he used to have roles in the academy and the reserve side.

It could therefore be a quite romantic idea to have Rodgers back at Chelsea in the future, though of course they’re surely in no hurry to get rid of Thomas Tuchel any time soon after his superb start since replacing Frank Lampard in January.

Essien, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Chelsea v Leicester, said: “I know Brendan Rodgers from our time at Chelsea – it would be great if he could come back and manage the team.

“I’m not the one to decide these things but it would be great to see him in the dugout for Chelsea. He did very well at Liverpool and was so close to winning the title. It didn’t happen, so he went and won a lot of trophies with Celtic.

“He’s since returned to the Premier League, where he’s taken Leicester to a different level.

“If I could see him one day at Chelsea, it would be amazing.”

Essien also added that he was slightly surprised that Lampard became Chelsea manager as he never expected him to be one who’d go into management after his playing days.

“I know Frank very well, and mentally he’s a very strong person. I’d love to see him back in a dugout again as soon as possible, but I have to say it did take me by surprise when he stepped into management,” Essien said.

“Working with him and playing alongside him for so many years, and spending time with him in the dressing room, I didn’t know he was thinking of becoming a manager. He’s quite a quiet person, very friendly but quiet. So it took me by surprise, but then again his understanding of the game is second to none.

“Coaching is totally different from being a player. To do it, you have to really love everything about the game and put 110% into it, and it’s what the likes of Lampard have been doing.

“He know the game inside out and it’s such a great achievement for him to have managed a club like Chelsea so early into his managerial career.”