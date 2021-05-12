Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sings praises of Man United’s “exceptional offensive talent” ahead of derby

Speaking ahead of Liverpool‘s visit to Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp has discussed the “exceptional talent” that the Red Devils have in attack.

Liverpool have had to wait patiently for their opportunity to take to the Old Trafford turf to take on Man United. Unfortunately, they’ve had to wait so long that they will no longer be able to do so as Premier League champions.

Nevertheless, being champions is merely a title, and even with it no longer being theirs to boast, Liverpool do still posses a huge amount of quality across the board, but that’s not what Jurgen Klopp has focused on in his pre-match presser.

Instead, the Liverpool boss has acknowledged what Man United bring to the table in that regard, with Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s men sitting second in the league, so you’d expect them to have a fair few good players on their books.

Klopp is quoted by Stretty News saying:

“That’s a good mix – age-wise, I would say that’s a really good mix. The offensive potential they have obviously.”

“How old is Marcus [Rashford]? – 21, 22, 23. So he looks quite young but obviously, he’s very experienced.”

“But Mason Greenwood, absolutely exceptional offensive talent.”

“One of this English generation of offensive players which is absolutely incredible.”

Klopp will have been preparing his defensive to deal with the threats that the Man United attack poses.

With Edinson Cavani in the form that he is of late, however, he’s got an uphill task to prevent them from scoring.

