Loaned-out Liverpool ace sends clear transfer message to Reds

Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg has made it clear he’d like to go out on loan again next season after his spell at Preston North End.

The 19-year-old looks a fine prospect in defence, but it still seems like it might be some time before he realistically becomes in contention for a regular first-team place in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Van den Berg could therefore do well to go out on loan again in the near future to get more playing time and gain experience to prepare him for life at Anfield in the future.

The Netherlands youth international seems well aware of that as he sends a clear message to Liverpool over his future in an interview with the Liverpool Echo.

“I don’t really know where I will be in the summer. I want to go on loan again,” he said. “That’s what I’d prefer. I will see, there is no rush. I have a nice little break to think about it.

“I want to be out on loan in the summer and to gain more experience so I can be ready when I come back to Liverpool to play in the first team.

“I have to wait and see what the plan is and see what the chances are for me to go on loan again.

“I have grown a lot during my time here and during the whole year. I have felt that I have become stronger and more experienced here. My time at Preston has really helped. We will see.

“Wherever I go in the summer, I will be more experienced. I just want to show everyone what I can be able to do. I will see where I will be in the summer but I’m not really sure yet.”

LFC fans may well be keen to see Van den Berg back at the club soon due to their shortage of centre-backs this season.

However, it would also probably make more sense for the Merseyside giants to bring in someone more proven in the upcoming summer transfer window instead.

