Man United formulate transfer plans after deciding the position they want Mason Greenwood to play long-term

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have reportedly decided to pursue a big-name striker like Harry Kane this summer after deciding Mason Greenwood could be better off out wide in the long-term.

The 19-year-old has made a superb start to his Man Utd career, showing he can be a hugely effective attacking player in a variety of roles, from wide on the right to as a centre-forward.

However, it seems the Red Devils now think Greenwood could remain out wide, so they want to strengthen centrally with a signing like Kane, according to Football Insider.

This ties in well with another recent piece of Man United transfer news that stated the club could cool their interest in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho due to Greenwood’s development, as per the Manchester Evening News.

It remains to be seen if this is really the best decision, as some fans may well feel Greenwood’s attributes make him better off in a more central role.

Mason Greenwood Man Utd

Mason Greenwood looks set to stay out wide

Harry Kane Carabao Cup final Spurs vs Man City

Harry Kane is a transfer target for Manchester United

That said, the England international clearly has plenty of ability and intelligence, so could adjust his game to become an even better wide player.

It would also be hard to turn down a signing like Kane if the opportunity came along.

  1. EssexSpur says:
    May 12, 2021 at 8:54 am

    Please give it a rest! Every summer for the last 5 years Harry has been heading to the Red Manc’s and every year it doesn’t happen. This year will be no different!

  2. samson says:
    May 12, 2021 at 9:05 am

    Utd should stop unnecessary gamble.greenwood is a natural center forward and so he struggles when place on right wings.his development can.t affect him with sancho i feel they will play well together.utd get sancho to break defenders.

