Man United formulate transfer plans after deciding the position they want Mason Greenwood to play long-term

Manchester United have reportedly decided to pursue a big-name striker like Harry Kane this summer after deciding Mason Greenwood could be better off out wide in the long-term.

The 19-year-old has made a superb start to his Man Utd career, showing he can be a hugely effective attacking player in a variety of roles, from wide on the right to as a centre-forward.

However, it seems the Red Devils now think Greenwood could remain out wide, so they want to strengthen centrally with a signing like Kane, according to Football Insider.

This ties in well with another recent piece of Man United transfer news that stated the club could cool their interest in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho due to Greenwood’s development, as per the Manchester Evening News.

It remains to be seen if this is really the best decision, as some fans may well feel Greenwood’s attributes make him better off in a more central role.

That said, the England international clearly has plenty of ability and intelligence, so could adjust his game to become an even better wide player.

It would also be hard to turn down a signing like Kane if the opportunity came along.

