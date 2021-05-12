The two players Manchester United wanted to sign before turning to Edinson Cavani

Manchester United reportedly tried to sign Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele before opting for Edinson Cavani last summer.

Cavani’s arrival raised some eyebrows at the time, according to the Independent, who detail just how well the Uruguay international has done to prove critics wrong at Old Trafford.

The piece also explains how Man Utd initially looked at other targets, with Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho and Barcelona’s Dembele their preferred options.

These didn’t work out, however, and Cavani was brought in late on as a bit of a last resort, according to the report.

Still, Red Devils fans will be pleased at how things turned out with Cavani, with the former Paris Saint-Germain man performing so well in recent times that he’s earned a one-year extension to his contract with United.

Some United fans will surely still want their club to try making another big signing up front this summer, but it remains to be seen how easy that will be amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit all clubs hard due to the lack of revenue from matchday tickets.

Cavani could be good enough to make an impact again next season, but he’s not getting any younger and might not be able to perform at such a high level week in, week out.

There’s surely room for younger players like Sancho and Dembele, who have continued to show great potential this season.

