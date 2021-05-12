Manchester United prepare to launch huge transfer bid for £100m-rated star

Manchester United reportedly remain in the hunt for an elite striker like Harry Kane this summer despite tying Edinson Cavani down to a new contract.

According to Football Insider, United are preparing a huge bid for Tottenham star Kane, who has undoubtedly been one of the finest forwards in world football in the last few years.

The England international could be ideal to take Man Utd to the next level, with Football Insider saying Red Devils sources have told them they remain eager to sign a striker of this calibre despite extending Cavani’s stay at Old Trafford.

The veteran Uruguayan perhaps seems like he won’t be able to play as regularly next season due to his age, so MUFC would do well to bring in someone else to be first choice.

Kane seems to fit the bill perfectly, but Football Insider note that Spurs could be tough to negotiate with, with their star player likely to cost £100million or more.

Speaking to CaughtOffside this week, former United man Luke Chadwick also felt his old club should continue to pursue a player like Kane even though they’d tied down Cavani for another year.

“I’d still like to see a Kane or a Haaland, both world class players who score a huge number of goals,” Chadwick said.

“Edinson Cavani’s been a breath of fresh air this season – when he came in I wasn’t sure what to expect, but his impact has been fantastic, he plays with such energy and enthusiasm – but when you look at the great United teams of the past, they’ve had strong competition for places.

“When you look at goal-scorers, probably the only real natural scorers are Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood, so to add another number 9 would be a mouth-watering option, especially if it was in the ilk of Kane or Haaland. It could make United step up to become genuine contenders next season.”

