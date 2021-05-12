Video: Mikel Arteta delivers brutal home truth to some Arsenal players

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has aimed a dig at some of his players after admitting not everyone at the club has given their all this season.

It’s been a difficult season for the Gunners, and Arteta admits he has tried to push his players as far as possible, but believes some cannot be pushed any further…

Arteta says the majority of his players have given it their all, but some have not, though he didn’t name any names.

We imagine Arsenal fans will have their own ideas, and they’ll surely hope for plenty of change at the Emirates Stadium this summer if next season is to be any better.