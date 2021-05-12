Real Madrid are keen on signing Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante to replace Casemiro, according to Todo Fichajes.

Kante is enjoying yet another world-class season at Chelsea. Working under Thomas Tuchel has elevated him back to his best performance level, which he was struggling to produce during an injury ridden campaign with Frank Lampard at the helm.

The Frenchman was instrumental for Chelsea as they knocked Real Madrid out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage. He played a pivotal role in the scoring of both of the goals Chelsea put past Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge.

His good performances against Real Madrid have appeared to have caught the attention of Florentino Perez, with Todo Fichajes reporting that the club are now keen on bringing Kante to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The report notes that Kante is valued in the region of €70M. While that may be somewhere near his market value, his value to Chelsea would be a lot more. It’s difficult to imagine why the club would green-light his exit.

Though, Real Madrid do have a player pull like no other side in the world. They’ve already poached talisman Eden Hazard from Chelsea, could they do the same with Kante in the upcoming transfer window?

