Confirmed: Arsenal transfer target leaving current club at the end of the season

Southampton have released a statement confirming that left-back Ryan Bertrand will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of this season.

The 31-year-old will be clear to seal a free transfer to a new club this summer, and it could be good news for Arsenal on that front as they’ve recently been linked with him by Goal.

See here for Southampton’s statement on their official site, with the Saints thanking Bertrand for his services to the club.

Arsenal could do with a new signing at left-back, and Bertrand could be ideal due to his availability, as well as his quality and experience at the highest level.

The England international has 478 appearances under his belt in his entire club career, and notably played in a Champions League final and other big games during his time at Chelsea earlier in his career.

Bertrand also has 19 caps and one goal for England, and even if he’s no longer likely to be a regular for the Three Lions, he might fancy that a big move to a club like Arsenal would help him in that regard.

Other big names might rival the Gunners for his signature, however, with Goal mentioning AC Milan and Monaco as potential suitors as well.

