Tottenham identify Serie A manager as contender to replace Jose Mourinho

Tottenham are eyeing Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi as their next manager, according to reports.

The Italian tactician is among the names in the frame to take over at Spurs next season, following the recent sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Inzaghi looks a fine coach after doing great work at Lazio, and it would be intriguing to see what he could achieve in the Premier League.

Ryan Mason is currently in temporary charge of Tottenham until the end of the season, but one imagines the north Londoners will surely opt for a more experienced name in the summer.

Inzaghi is yet to sign a contract extension at Lazio so could well be a realistic target for Tottenham in the near future.

Leicester City are also known to be admirers of Inzaghi as Spurs are also eyeing up Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.

