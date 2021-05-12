Video: Kylian Mbappe bags brace for PSG after carrying the ball half the pitch and finishing in style

Kylian Mbappe is back, and he’s back with a vengeance. The PSG star has netted his second of the game against Montpellier, and in some style.

Mbappe, who picked up a calf injury in the first leg of PSG’s Champions League semi-final clash with Manchester City, missed the second leg and every game since.

Thankfully for Mauricio Pochettino and PSG, the French superstar was back in contention for tonight’s Coupe de France semi-final clash with Montpellier, and it didn’t take long for him to get on the scoresheet.

Mbappe wasn’t finished there, though. Just in case there was any doubts as to Mbappe’s sharpness, he’s carried the ball virtually the entire half, skinned the defender and found the finish.

There really is no player in the world you’d fear more than Mbappe in this kind of situation. Ball at his feet, room to run, all you can do is hope that he makes a mistake. In this instance, he didn’t.

