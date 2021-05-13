Menu

Video: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explains what made him “so annoyed” after win at Chelsea

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke after last night’s win over Chelsea about something that left him fuming.

The Gunners put in a strong display to grind out a surprise 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, and Arteta clearly felt his players proved a point despite some negative headlines beforehand.

MORE: 5 reasons to keep Arteta…and 5 reasons to sack him

See below as Arteta takes aim at some of the press for the way he feels his quotes were taken out of context…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Arsenal legend comes up with a shocking excuse for making a racist joke! Read more.

More Stories / Latest News
Blow for UK as venue finally decided for Chelsea-Man City Champions League final clash
Arsenal hold two surprising and impressive Premier League records over Chelsea
Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham in talks over summer tournament after Super League debacle

Arteta seems adamant that the spirit in his squad is good, and it certainly looked that way as they dug out an impressive victory.

It’s undoubtedly been a poor season for Arsenal overall, but they have improved in recent Premier League matches and this win at Chelsea shows there could be a platform to build on for next season.

More Stories Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.