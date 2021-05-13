Video: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explains what made him “so annoyed” after win at Chelsea

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke after last night’s win over Chelsea about something that left him fuming.

The Gunners put in a strong display to grind out a surprise 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, and Arteta clearly felt his players proved a point despite some negative headlines beforehand.

See below as Arteta takes aim at some of the press for the way he feels his quotes were taken out of context…

?"Nothing is broken, you can see the spirit, it wasn't like this in the press and I was so annoyed at that." Mikel Arteta has made clear that his Arsenal players have shown they they give everything for the team pic.twitter.com/oJAeNkiNbG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 12, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Arteta seems adamant that the spirit in his squad is good, and it certainly looked that way as they dug out an impressive victory.

It’s undoubtedly been a poor season for Arsenal overall, but they have improved in recent Premier League matches and this win at Chelsea shows there could be a platform to build on for next season.