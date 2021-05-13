Menu

(Photos) Leaked pics show Arsenal duo posing in stylish new away kit

New pictures of Arsenal’s away kit appear to have been leaked online and are doing the rounds on social media.

See below for images of Gunners duo Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes in the new yellow away strip, which looks like it’s bound to be a popular design!

Arsenal have traditionally worn yellow away from home, but didn’t release a yellow shirt this season, opting for more experimental white and blue designs instead.

This latest effort from Adidas looks an improvement, however, if the pictures are genuine.

