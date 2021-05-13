Arsenal hold two surprising and impressive Premier League records over Chelsea

Arsenal are not known for having the best record in the games against the rest of the big six, particularly away from home.

They’ve also had some absolutely miserable times against Chelsea in particular down the years, with Didier Drogba bullying them almost every time they played, while Jose Mourinho also inflicted that humiliating 6-0 defeat onto Arsene Wenger in his 1000th match in charge of the Gunners.

MORE: Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham in talks over summer tournament after Super League debacle

It may therefore surprise you that Arsenal have actually earned more wins and scored more goals than any other club visiting the Blues at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League era…

No team has won more away games at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League than Arsenal (8).#CHEARS — Orbinho (@Orbinho) May 12, 2021

Arsenal (34) have scored more goals at Stamford Bridge than any other visiting team in Premier League history.#CHEARS — Orbinho (@Orbinho) May 12, 2021

Arsenal won 1-0 away at Chelsea last night thanks to Emile Smith Rowe’s goal from Jorginho’s error, and it certainly looks like Mikel Arteta knows how to win these big games better than his predecessors.

Arsenal legend comes up with a shocking excuse for making a racist joke! Read more.

Arteta’s side also beat Chelsea at home this season, and in the FA Cup final last season, whilst also beating Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier on in the campaign.

Now if Arsenal can just work out how to beat the likes of Everton, Burnley and Wolves at home they’ll be onto something…