Video: Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe gives classy response to question over Chelsea snub

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe gave a classy response to being asked about being rejected by Chelsea earlier in his career after scoring the winner against them at Stamford Bridge last night.

Smith Rowe has been a key player for Arsenal since breaking into their first-team this season, and he’s shown he’s a classy character as well by insisting any issues with Chelsea are in the past…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Smith Rowe clearly didn’t fancy taking any digs at Chelsea, even if a part of him must have been satisfied to go on and score for Arsenal against them in this big game.

The 20-year-old looks a superb talent and it’s hard to understand why the Blues overlooked him.

They may well be regretting it now as Smith Rowe continues to improve in every game for Arsenal.