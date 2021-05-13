Video: Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe gives classy response to question over Chelsea snub

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe gave a classy response to being asked about being rejected by Chelsea earlier in his career after scoring the winner against them at Stamford Bridge last night.
Smith Rowe has been a key player for Arsenal since breaking into their first-team this season, and he’s shown he’s a classy character as well by insisting any issues with Chelsea are in the past…
@emilesmithrowe is a Gooner ???such a humble guy ? pic.twitter.com/iqJGBVT5jc
— ArsenalWay (@ArsenalWay) May 13, 2021
Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports
Smith Rowe clearly didn’t fancy taking any digs at Chelsea, even if a part of him must have been satisfied to go on and score for Arsenal against them in this big game.
The 20-year-old looks a superb talent and it’s hard to understand why the Blues overlooked him.
They may well be regretting it now as Smith Rowe continues to improve in every game for Arsenal.