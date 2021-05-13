Arsenal rival Liverpool for midfielder transfer by ordering scouts to compile dossier on star

Arsenal reportedly seem to be stepping up their interest in a potential transfer deal for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

The Blades may have been relegated from the Premier League this season, but Berge has caught the eye with some promising displays as he seems to attract plenty of interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Norway international has previously been linked strongly with Liverpool by Eurosport, and a report from the Yorkshire Examiner now claims Arsenal are stepping up their interest.

Berge could undoubtedly do a job for Liverpool as they face losing Georginio Wijnaldum on a free when his contract expires this summer, while doubts remain over other midfield players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

One imagines Berge would do better to link up with Jurgen Klopp after his recent success at Anfield, even if this has been a difficult season.

Arsenal, however, seem to be urging their scouts to compile a dossier on Berge, according to the Yorkshire Examiner, so it seems they’re serious about trying a move.

The 23-year-old could surely be an upgrade on the unconvincing Dani Ceballos in Arsenal’s midfield, with the Spain international’s long-term future also in doubt as he nears the end of his second loan from Real Madrid.

