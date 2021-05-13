Mikel Arteta identifies five signings he wants at Arsenal this summer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly identified five signings he wants to bring in in the upcoming summer transfer window.

It’s been a difficult season for the Gunners, and it seems clear that major changes will be needed in the squad if they are to improve next season.

MORE: Arsenal rival Liverpool for midfielder transfer by ordering scouts to compile dossier on star

According to Goal, Arsenal are ready to make as many as five signings in key areas around the pitch, with Arteta seemingly keen on two new full-backs, a midfielder, a striker, and a goalkeeper.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will be able to get all five of these players in, while Goal also don’t name any specific targets for the north London giants.

Full-backs make sense as a priority area to strengthen, with Hector Bellerin not at his best recently, while Kieran Tierney has proven rather injury prone in his time at the Emirates Stadium so far.

It also makes sense to strengthen up front after a surprising lack of goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this term.

Arsenal legend comes up with a shocking excuse for making a racist joke! Read more.