Video: Arsenal youngster produces brilliant nutmeg on Chelsea star

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe performed a filthy nutmeg on Chelsea defender Thiago Silva in last night’s win at Stamford Bridge.

Watch below as Gunners starlet Smith Rowe beats Silva with a superb piece of skill, having also scored the winning goal in yesterday’s big game…

ESR showed Silva levels pic.twitter.com/xiJE37pWDx — Rutto (@ezrandez) May 12, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Eden Hazard told he “cannot stay at Real Madrid for another second” Click here to find out more!

Smith Rowe looks a hugely promising young talent after his breakthrough in Mikel Arteta’s first-team this season, and this performance against Chelsea really could go down as one to remember.

It was far from ideal preparation for Chelsea’s players ahead of some huge fixtures coming up in the FA Cup final and Champions League final.