Video: Arsenal youngster produces brilliant nutmeg on Chelsea star

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe performed a filthy nutmeg on Chelsea defender Thiago Silva in last night’s win at Stamford Bridge.

Watch below as Gunners starlet Smith Rowe beats Silva with a superb piece of skill, having also scored the winning goal in yesterday’s big game…

Smith Rowe looks a hugely promising young talent after his breakthrough in Mikel Arteta’s first-team this season, and this performance against Chelsea really could go down as one to remember.

It was far from ideal preparation for Chelsea’s players ahead of some huge fixtures coming up in the FA Cup final and Champions League final.

