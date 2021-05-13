Menu

Arsenal’s transfer decision looks even worse as star who could’ve become a key player equals a Premier League record

Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC
Posted by

There are several transfer decisions from Arsenal that were obviously terrible and they deserve criticism for, but even when they appear to do the right thing it still backfires.

They were faced with a situation last summer with two keepers who wanted to be the number 1, but Bernd Leno looked like the better player compared to Emi Martinez and his experience showed why he needed to stay.

Martinez went on to sign for Aston Villa, and it somehow looks like Arsenal may have got this wrong after all.

READ MORE: Report appears to confirm that Arsenal ace won’t be back next season

The Argentine has gone on to become a key player for Villa, while he’s just equalled their Premier League record for clean sheets too:

Leno has had more of a mixed season as key mistakes have cost his team at times, and the Guardian are now reporting that he could be moved on this summer so they’ll need to find a replacement for him.

Dependable goalkeepers don’t come cheap and they would probably need to pay through the nose to bring Martinez back so that looks unlikely, and it simply looks like another decision that Mikel Arteta got wrong.

More Stories Bernd Leno Emi Martinez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.