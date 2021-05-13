Barcelona board set to avoid stand-off with Ronald Koeman as two big-name signings to be sanctioned this summer

Ronald Koeman has done a good job at Barcelona this season, but they need to improve in a few areas if they want to win La Liga and challenge in the Champions League again.

Hindsight suggests that it was utter madness to allow Luis Suarez to move to Atletico Madrid as he looks set to fire them to the title, and adding some firepower to the front line is the key priority.

There was an interesting situation brewing at the Nou Camp as Mundo Deportivo reported that there was some tension behind the scenes, as the board wanted to add Sergio Aguero this summer but they weren’t keen on Ronald Koeman’s suggestion of Memphis Depay.

READ MORE: Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona after all as agents are instructed to find a property close to interested club

At that point it looked like only one transfer was possible and it was going to cause an awkward situation, but AS have now reported that they board are willing to sanction moves for both so everyone should be happy.

It also makes sense when it’s not clear what’s going to happen with Lionel Messi next season, while Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele are injury prone so adding quality is required.

At this point it appears that the signing of Aguero is closer but that could also help convince Messi to stick around, and it could be a fun front three to watch if Depay also arrives.