“We will talk” – Agent of Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal target reveals transfer offers

The agent of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has revealed his client has plenty of transfer offers from big clubs amid recent link with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Camavinga is one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment after catching the eye in Ligue 1, and it seems only a matter of time before he makes a move to an elite club.

Rennes could find it hard to keep the France international this summer due to his contract now approaching its final year, and his agent Jonathan Barnett has suggested talks are now likely to take place over his client’s future.

“Believe me we have a lot of offers for this year, a lot of offers, and good ones. I mean top, top clubs. We don’t want to rush. There is the right time to move on and playing games is the most important thing at his age,” Barnett told SNTV, as quoted by Goal.

“Playing in a good club is nice for him. It might be this year, or he wants to have another year. He has got to talk to his family, his father. We will all sit down and decide. We will talk to Rennes as well and decide. There is no rush for him.

“He’s probably the best young player in the world. He has just turned 18. He has already been a French international. He’s an unbelievable talent. He could play in any team in the world.”

Barnett’s quotes will surely give hope to the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea, who have been linked with Camavinga by AS, as well as Arsenal, who have been linked with him by Le 10 Sport.

The 18-year-old can play a variety of midfield roles and seems the kind of talent who could undoubtedly improve United, Chelsea or Arsenal.

One imagines the player himself might be more tempted by United or Chelsea after their progress this season, with the Red Devils preparing for Champions League football next term after coming closer to challenging for the Premier League title.

Arsenal would surely be a more risky move after their struggles under Mikel Arteta, with the club languishing in mid-table and looking set to miss out on European football altogether next season.

If Camavinga wants trophies straight away then he’d be better off at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford, but he might also view Arsenal as a better stepping-stone club to guarantee him playing time and help him develop.

