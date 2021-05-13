Embarrassing blunder from Chelsea as they list Man City star as shirt option on their online store

Chelsea have accidentally listed Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy on their official online store.

See the image below, which shows that someone working on Chelsea’s website has made a pretty embarrassing blunder, putting in Benjamin Mendy instead of Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy…

Benjamin Mendy is listed among the players for shirt personalisation on Chelsea's official online store. ?? pic.twitter.com/4qQVH5FvoK — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 13, 2021

Then again, perhaps there’s a big piece of Chelsea transfer news we don’t know about, and City’s left-back is actually all ready for a surprise move to Stamford Bridge!

Yeah, we don’t think that’s very likely either, so it’s probably someone working on Chelsea’s website having a bit of an off-day.

This is pretty harsh on Chelsea ‘keeper Mendy, who has had a fine debut season in west London, and who surely deserves to have people remember his first name.

The Senegalese shot-stopper was not, in fairness, the biggest name when he joined CFC last summer, but his fine form has been key to helping Thomas Tuchel’s side reach the Champions League final.

