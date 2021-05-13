Video: Reece James aims dig at Chelsea attackers after defeat to Arsenal

Chelsea right-back Reece James aimed a dig at the club’s attacking players after emphasising that the team missed some good chances in the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal last night.

Watch below as James makes it clear he felt Chelsea did create some good chances and didn’t make the most of them against the Gunners…

?"It was our own fault." Reece James says Chelsea were their own worst enemies tonight as they did not finish their chances against Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Ry9idxoMdX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 12, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

This has often been a problem for Chelsea this season, with the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham simply not scoring enough.

The Blues will hope they can improve for their upcoming FA Cup and Champions League final clashes.

