Alarming stat could be a worry for Chelsea as they prepare for huge cup finals against Leicester & Man City

Chelsea have made an alarming eight errors leading to goals for their opponents in the Premier League so far this season.

The Blues conceded a comical goal to Arsenal last night, losing 1-0 at Stamford Bridge after Emile Smith Rowe punished a shocking back pass by Jorginho.

According to Opta Joe in the tweet below, this makes it eight errors leading to goals from Chelsea in the league this term – second behind only Liverpool…

8 – Chelsea have made eight errors leading to opposition goals in the Premier League this season, a number surpassed only by Liverpool (9). It's Chelsea's most in a single league campaign since 2015-16 (9). Habits. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 12, 2021

It’s also the most times Chelsea have done this in a single season since their awful 2015/16 campaign, when they finished all the way down in 10th.

The west London giants have generally looked absolutely superb since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager, with an FA Cup and Champions League final to look forward to in the coming weeks.

However, this stat might get alarm bells ringing ahead of these big games, with Leicester and Manchester City likely to look to expose this weakness in Chelsea’s game.

Tuchel will hope he can address this ahead of these hugely important matches, and that his side perhaps just took their foot off the gas in a less important game last night.

