Excellent news for Arsenal as emerging star closes in on a new five year contract

It’s going to be interesting to watch Arsenal’s rebuild this summer, while there will be hopes that lessons have been learned from the past.

It always feels like they manage to lock underperforming players into big money contracts which have a few years on them, while their better players are always approaching the end of their deals and it leaves them in an impossible situation.

READ MORE: Zidane tells Real Madrid president it was a mistake to let midfielder seal Arsenal loan transfer

There are signs that the situation is changing as Folarin Balogun agreed a new deal earlier in the year, and it now looks like they’re close to tying Emile Smith Rowe down for at least five years too:

Arsenal are working since March to extend Emile Smith-Rowe’s contract, there’s ‘optimism’ to complete the agreement soon. The player is happy and open to stay – five years contract on the table. ??? #AFC #Arsenal https://t.co/0oLWSdBGFP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2021

Smith Rowe has been one of the bright spots in a pretty brutal season for Gunners fans, but his introduction to the team at the end of last year coincided with a turnaround in form that led them away from a potential relegation fight.

He’s popular with the fans and building around a young talent from the academy is always going to generate more goodwill from the supporters too, so hopefully he’s able to build on this next year as he becomes a key player for years to come.