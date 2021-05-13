Real Madrid could reportedly turn to Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho as an alternative to Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

The Spanish giants are said to be considering Sancho as a transfer target as well, according to Don Balon, who also mention previous interest from Manchester United.

The report suggests Sancho may be available for a more realistic and affordable price than Mbappe, stating Dortmund could sell for around £86million this summer.

There could be good news for Real Madrid as well, with some signs that Man Utd are cooling their interest in Sancho anyway.

A recent report from the Manchester Evening News suggested the England international was no longer a top target for the Red Devils due to the emergence of promising youngster Mason Greenwood in that area of the pitch.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, though Premier League fans will surely hope to see Sancho move back to England after previously leaving Manchester City at a young age.

Sancho has improved a great deal since then and could undoubtedly strengthen both Man Utd and Real Madrid.

