Jose Mourinho eyes free transfer reunion with Man United ace this summer

It was always expected that Jose Mourinho would be linked with some of his old players after accepting the job at Roma for next season.

Unfortunately Roma are unlikely to have the financial muscle to pay the fees and wages required to sign top-class players from the Premier League, but they may be able to find a few bargains for players who are out of favour.

Sergio Romero is now the 3rd choice at best at Old Trafford after the emergence of Dean Henderson in goal, and a report from The Telegraph has indicated that Mourinho is eyeing a move for the Argentine keeper this summer.

It should be a fairly easy one to pull off as he’s out of contract and there’s no sign of an extension so he’s free to go, while he did enjoy a few years in Italy with Sampdoria so he has some experience of the league too.

It’s also confirmed that he has an Italian passport so that also makes it easier for the move to go through, but it’s suggested that other Serie A sides are showing an interest so it may depend on who’s willing to offer him regular first team football.