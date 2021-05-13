Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly look to have been handed a transfer boost regarding Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, claim that Man Utd and Liverpool are among the suitors for Koulibaly, who may now be free to leave Napoli this summer.

MORE: (Photo) Liverpool’s 90s-inspired away kit leaked and fans will surely love it

Despite the Senegal international long being a star player for the Naples outfit, it seems the coronavirus pandemic has persuaded the club that it might be time to cash in on him for the right price, particularly if the player himself wants to move on.

Koulibaly is also said to be keen on a move to the Premier League, according to the report, so that could be a big opportunity for United and Liverpool.

It’s been a difficult season at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been incredibly inconsistent and missed out on what looked like a good opportunity to challenge for the title.

A signing like Koulibaly could represent an important upgrade on Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof, giving United a better chance of improving next season.

Eden Hazard told he “cannot stay at Real Madrid for another second” Click here to find out more!

It’s also been a frustrating campaign for Liverpool, who have had plenty of injury problems in defence in recent months.

Virgil van Dijk ended up missing the vast majority of the season, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have both continued to be rather injury prone.

Koulibaly could be a fine signing to give Liverpool more depth in that department and help them become serious title contenders again next season.