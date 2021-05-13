Menu

Chelsea megastore accidentally announce signing from Manchester United

Chelsea’s online store have accidentally announced the signing of Manchester United’s Lauren James – the sister of Blues full-back Reece James.

This comes amid Chelsea transfer rumours emerging today that the west London giants have held talks with United over signing James.

Judging from this tweet below, a deal may be more or less done…

Chelsea Women would undoubtedly be making a superb signing if they can pull this off and build on a fine campaign this term.

