Leeds United set to receive a major boost over Marcelo Bielsa’s future

There’s a weird trend growing this season where some fans are utterly desperate to point out Marcelo Biesla’s flaws, but there’s little doubt that he’s done the job he was brought in to do.

He’s taken Leeds back to the Premier League and they’ve re-established themselves as a top-flight side without any real fear of relegation, while they’ve also had some excellent wins and played some nice stuff along the way.

There’s no chance that they’ve hit their ceiling yet and there will be hopes that he can take them even further next season, but a report from the Telegraph has indicated that there were fears that he might leave.

His contract is up in the summer so there’s a chance he could walk away, but it’s now reported that he’s expected to sign a new deal so the project should continue.

It’s going to be a fascinating one to watch because his teams do tend to run out of steam after a few years because he works his players so hard, but there’s a chance that they continue to transition into a Premier League side so there may be more turnover in the squad than is usual for him.

He’s the kind of manager who can attract some impressive signings and games involving Leeds are usually fun to watch, so this looks like a good thing for the Premier League as a whole.