Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona after all as agents are instructed to find a property close to interested club

Last summer it appeared inevitable that Lionel Messi would be leaving Barcelona, but the turnaround in form and positive feeling at the Nou Camp did appear to change that.

Unfortunately it looks like they’ve thrown the La Liga title away with some disastrous results in recent games, and that’s thrown Messi’s future back into question.

Of course there could be innocent reasons for this as he might just fancy a holiday house in France, but a report from Le10 Sport has indicated that he’s looking to buy a house near Paris.

They do go a step further and say agents have been instructed to find him luxury accommodation near the French Capital ahead of a potential move to PSG, and it looks more likely as Neymar has signed his extension but Kylian Mbappe looks like he may be gearing up to leave.

They suggest that his future at the Nou Camp is still very uncertain and he’s yet to agree an extension so the move to PSG is very possible, but it might depend on what happens with Mbappe as they may struggle to pay all three, but what a strike force that could be if they did manage to get them all under contract.