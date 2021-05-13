Menu

(Photo) Liverpool’s 90s-inspired away kit leaked and fans will surely love it

Photos have emerged online of Liverpool’s possible new away kit for next season, and it’s an absolute beauty.

Take a look at the images below, courtesy of the reliable Footy Headlines, with Liverpool seemingly about to release a classy throwback to one of their iconic away strips from the 90s…

And below is the classic kit it most likely seems to be based on…

Thoughts on this, Liverpool fans? Will you be buying one? Let us know in the comments!

  1. Darren says:
    May 13, 2021 at 12:04 pm

    It looks more like the 96/97 Man U away strip

